NAIROBI, April 28 The Kenya Airline Pilots Association has voted in favour of continuing with a planned strike at Kenya Airways, aimed at forcing out the airline's chief executive, an association official said on Thursday.

"The strike is on," an official who declined to be identified told Reuters after association members voted in a closed door meeting. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Elias Biryabarema and Jason Neely)