NAIROBI, April 29 Kenya's ARM Cement said on Friday it had secured a $140 million investment from British development finance institution CDC Group.

CDC and ARM Cement said in a joint statement the money would be used to retire some of the cement maker's debt. In March, ARM cement said it would use $110 million to retire debt while the rest would go into capital expenditure.

In September, ARM Cement said it was relying on production of its own clinker for its African cement plants to improve profitability.

ARM's Tanzanian plant has annual capacity to produce 1.5 million tonnes of cement, while its Kenyan plant can produce 1 million tonnes and its Rwandan plant can make 100,000 tonnes.

