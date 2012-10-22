UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
NAIROBI Oct 22 ARM Cement, Kenya's second-largest cement company, posted a 304 percent jump in pretax profit for the first nine months, boosted by increased sales of cement.
ARM said on Monday it expected growth in demand for its Rhino Cement product to continue.
The company, whose turnover jumped 29 percent to 7.74 billion shillings ($91 million) in the third quarter, said pretax profit rose to 1.2 billion. ($1 = 85.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders