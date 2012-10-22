NAIROBI Oct 22 ARM Cement, Kenya's second-largest cement company, posted a 304 percent jump in pretax profit for the first nine months, boosted by increased sales of cement.

ARM said on Monday it expected growth in demand for its Rhino Cement product to continue.

The company, whose turnover jumped 29 percent to 7.74 billion shillings ($91 million) in the third quarter, said pretax profit rose to 1.2 billion. ($1 = 85.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Dan Lalor)