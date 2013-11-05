NAIROBI Nov 5 Kenya's second biggest cement
firm ARM Cement posted a 28 percent rise in pretax
profit for the nine months which ended on September 30 boosted
by higher sales.
ARM, which lags Bamburi Cement in production
capacity, said on Tuesday its profit rose to 1.53 billion
shillings ($17.88 million) buoyed by a 32 percent jump in
turnover to 10.2 billion shillings.
The cement maker forecast a 35 percent growth in earnings
this year helped by increased production capacity due to a new
plant in Tanzania.
ARM posted a 31 percent jump in pretax profit in 2012 to
1.76 billion shillings.
East African cement consumption is growing thanks to vibrant
economies, drawing in foreign firms such as Nigeria's Dangote
Cement, which plans to build a $400 million plant
in Kenya.
Construction has been one of Kenya's fastest growing sectors
over the last decade, fuelled by a burgeoning middle class with
higher disposable incomes.
($1 = 85.5500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; editing by George Obulutsa and
Jason Neely)