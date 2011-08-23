NAIROBI Aug 23 Kenya's Athi River Mining plans to build a cement factory in South Africa next year, its managing director said on Tuesday, as mounting competition forces local firms to turn to new markets for growth.

"We finish our Tanzania plant next year, so it (South Africa plant) will be after that," Pradeep Paunrana told Reuters by phone. He declined to give further details on the plant's capacity.

Athi River has an annual cement production capacity of 650,000 tonnes and expects to finish construction on a 1.5 million tonnes per year plant in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam next year.

Ranked Kenya's third-biggest cement manufacturer, Athi River plans to raise its proportion of revenues from outside Kenya to more than half in the next few years from 20 percent now.

It also wants to scale up its fertiliser business to diversify revenue streams.

Mombasa Cement, based on the Kenyan coast, is one of the firms that has ratcheted competition upwards by starting operations last year, while India's Sanghi Cement plans to build an 8 billion shilling ($85.975 mln) plant in Kenya's Pokot district. ($1 = 93.050 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough and Will Waterman)