NAIROBI, March 20 Kenya's national environment protection agency has backed down on its order to shut down a clinker plant operated by Athi River Mining, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Pradeep Paunrana had told Reuters last week that the firm, which is the east African nation's second-largest cement-maker, expected sales and profit to rise this year, provided it resolved the row with the environment agency.

Paunrana said the company had submitted a plan of action to comply with the issues raised by the environment agency, which led the National Environment Management Authority to withdraw its order.

"We are fully compliant with our modern technology clinker manufacturing plant and expect to operate the plant at full capacity going forward," Paunrana said in a statement.

Closure of the plant, over Athi River's failure to tarmac a road leading to it among other points raised by the agency, would have forced it to import clinker, which would have added to the costs of making cement at its main plant near Nairobi.