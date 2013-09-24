LONDON, Sept 24 A British security source said
on Tuesday it was a possibility that the widow of a suicide
bomber who attacked London in 2005 was involved in the siege of
a Nairobi shopping mall where Islamist fighters killed at least
62 people.
When asked about reports that Samantha Lewthwaite, dubbed
the "white widow" by the British media, was directly involved in
the attack in Kenya, the source said: "It is a possibility. But
nothing definitive or conclusive yet."
The security source spoke on condition of anonymity.
Lewthwaite is the widow of Germaine Lindsay, one of the
suicide bombers who killed more than 50 people on London's
transport system in 2005. She is thought to have left Britain
several years ago.