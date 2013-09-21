GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks down with dollar, bond yields ahead of Trump speech
* Oil futures, gold down (Updates to late afternoon U.S. trading, adds commentary)
NAIROBI, Sept 21 At least five people appeared to have been killed in a shooting in a shopping mall in the centre of Kenya's capital on Saturday, a Reuters photographer who saw the motionless bodies said.
There was no official confirmation of the deaths. A second Reuters witness saw at least two injured people stretchered out of the mall and several injured people walking out.
* Oil futures, gold down (Updates to late afternoon U.S. trading, adds commentary)
* ExxonMobil says that it has expanded tire testing capabilities of its Shanghai technology center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Tuesday the Detroit automaker is exploring opportunities with French automaker PSA Group , but declined to discuss a potential sale of its money-losing European Opel unit.