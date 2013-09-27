* Plans to issue debut Eurobond in 2013/14 fiscal year
* Finance Minister keeps 2013 growth objectives intact
* View at odds with some analysts who see growth impact
* Kenyan currency has actually gained 0.3 pct since attack
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Sept 27 Kenya does not see a
significant impact on its economic growth from the attack by
Islamist militants on a shopping mall, and it plans to go ahead
with a debut Eurobond issue this financial year, the finance
minister said on Friday.
The east African nation's growth target for 2013 remained at
5.5-6 percent, Henry Rotich said in a statement, adding that
tourism was stable and would not suffer "long lasting effects"
from the attack.
His assessment was at odds with the views of some analysts
who predicted that while the weekend attack that killed at least
72 people would not hurt long-term investment, growth and fiscal
revenues, especially from tourism, would be hit.
"We do not see any significant effect on the overall
economic performance arising from the recent tragedy, and our
growth objective for 2013 remains unchanged at around 5.5-6
percent," Rotich said.
Citing "buoyant" investor confidence, the minister said "our
plan to issue a debut Sovereign Bond in the international market
during this financial year remains on course".
Kenya's financial year ends in June.
Officials had said Kenya would sell the bond, worth up to $2
billion, before the end of this calendar year. But even before
the attack claimed by Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab,
bankers had expected the issue to slip to early 2014.
They argued that as Kenya was a first-time borrower, the
process would take longer than for more experienced issuers.
Plans for the country to sell an international bond have
been delayed several times in the past since 2007, mainly due to
political turmoil at home and financial crises abroad.
September has been an active month for emerging sovereign
debt issuance as borrowers rushed to launch ahead of an expected
withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus that did not materialise.
Debutante Armenia was among sovereign borrowers this month,
along with Russia and Romania, while African sovereigns Rwanda,
Nigeria and Tanzania launched dollar bonds earlier this year.
Analysts said that B1 rated Kenya, which borrowed $600
million via a syndicated loan last year, will press ahead with
the Eurobond, as it seeks a pricing benchmark for future issues.
"There's every expectation that Kenya will now try to do a
Eurobond simply because regular external issuance would make
sense for an economy like Kenya and the syndicated loan would
need to be refinanced," said Razia Khan, Africa analyst at
Standard Chartered in London.
Apart from refinancing the syndicated loan, proceeds of
Kenya's debut sovereign bond will also be used to fund
construction of infrastructure projects, given new urgency by
the discovery of oil in the northern part of the country.
STILL POSITIVE SENTIMENT
Although the bloody mall raised fears of further attacks by
Islamist militants in the region, there were signs that
investors remained positive about the economic prospects of east
Africa's biggest economy.
The shilling gained 0.3 percent against the dollar
this week to reach a nine-week high, reflecting generally
sustained positive sentiment. This was boosted by the government
sale of a 20 billion shillings ($229 million) infrastructure
bond which attracted bids of 37.6 billion shillings.
Yields on government securities have been stable.
Rotich said Kenya's wholesale and retail businesses would
feel some effect from the attack on the country's most modern
shopping mall, Israeli-built Westgate, but this would not be
enough to slow the wider economy.
However, in a briefing note issued on Thursday, ratings
agency Moody's assessed the mall raid as "credit negative".
"We expect this high profile attack ... will adversely
(affect) Kenya's growth and fiscal revenues, most directly
through its effect on tourism, which accounts for 12.5 percent
of GDP, 7.4 percent of investment and 11 percent of total
employment," Moody's said.
But it added it saw no effect on foreign direct investment,
the country's planned debut international bond, or multilateral
donor financing for infrastructure projects.
Hotel operators said it was too early to tell just how badly
future bookings might be affected in an industry which raked in
$1 billion during the year ended June.
"In the leisure market we have received many more
cancellations. Some meetings and conferences have been pushed
forward," said Mahmud JanMohamed, the head of TPS Eastern Africa
, which operates a chain of luxury hotels and lodges.
The number of cancellations, postponements and no-shows in
his business amounted to 5 percent since the attack, he said,
adding, "We are not in panic mode at the moment." ($1 = 87.4700
Kenyan shillings)