UPDATE 2-Nokia goes back to the future with 49 euro phone
* Devices announced by Nokia and brand licensing partner HMD (Adds background, detail, comments)
MOMBASA, June 24 Kenyan police said at least one person was killed after an explosion hit a night club in the port city of Mombasa on Sunday, a day after the U.S. embassy in Kenya warned of an imminent attack on the city.
"I am seeing one body. We are trying to seal off the area as we wait for officers to establish what kind of an explosion it was," said Ambrose Munyasia, the region's top criminal investigation officer who was at the scene, told Reuters.
Local media said three people had been killed in the blast.
Mombasa, a popular holiday destination for Kenyans and foreigners, has been hit by a series of explosions since Kenya sent troops into Somalia in October to crush Islamist militants. (Reporting by Joseph Akwiri,; Editing by James Macharia)
* Devices announced by Nokia and brand licensing partner HMD (Adds background, detail, comments)
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 The red carpet has been rolled out and the champagne is on ice for Hollywood's big night on Sunday, but the biggest question may not be who will win but how much politics will rain on the "La La Land" Oscar parade.