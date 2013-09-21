NAIROBI, Sept 21 Shooting involving several gunmen in a shopping mall in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, injured at least two people, witnesses said on Saturday.

"There's been shooting in there," said one man as he ran out of the Westgate shopping mall in the Westlands district.

A Reuters witness saw two wounded people stretchered out of the mall as panicked shoppers fled the building and armed police ducked behind vehicles outside.