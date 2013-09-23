* Kenya to remain pillar of east African stability-Obama
By Duncan Miriri and James Macharia
NAIROBI, Sept 24 Islamist fighters from
Somalia's al Shabaab held out at a Nairobi shopping centre after
killing at least 62 people, surrounded by Kenyan forces trying
to crush their group's cross-border jihad.
President Barack Obama offered U.S. support as the raid went
into its fourth day, saying he believed Kenya - the scene of one
of al Qaeda's first major attacks and a neighbour of chaotic
Somalia - would continue to be a regional pillar of stability.
It remained unclear how many fighters and hostages were
still cornered in Nairobi's Westgate shopping centre on Tuesday,
after a series of blasts and gunfire were followed by black
smoke billowing from one part of the complex on Monday.
However, the Interior Ministry said on Twitter it was "in
control" of the mall and believed all hostages had been freed.
As long ago as 1998, al Qaeda killed more than 200 people
when it bombed the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi. When fighters from
its Somali ideological counterpart stormed the mall last
weekend, they hit a high-profile symbol of Kenya's economic
power.
Patronised by well-to-do Kenyans and expatriates, Westgate
mall epitomised the African consumer bonanza that is drawing
foreign investment - from West and East - to one of the world's
fastest growing regions.
Obama, whose father was born in Kenya, said the United
States stood with Kenyans against "this terrible outrage".
"We will provide them with whatever law enforcement support
that is necessary. And we are confident that Kenya will continue
to be a pillar of stability in Eastern Africa," he said in New
York.
Kenya has sent troops to Somalia as part of an African Union
force trying to stabilise the country, which was long without a
functioning government, and push back al Shabaab.
It has also suffered internal instability. President Uhuru
Kenyatta, who lost a nephew in the weekend bloodbath, faces
charges of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal
Court for his alleged role in coordinating violence after
disputed elections in 2007.
Kenyatta has dismissed a demand that he pull Kenyan forces
out of Somalia, saying he would not relent in a "war on terror".
British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said he believed
six Britons had died in the attack. Other known foreign victims
are from China, Ghana, France, the Netherlands and Canada.
FOREIGN FIGHTERS
Kenya believes there are also foreigners among the
attackers, with military chief Julius Karangi saying they came
from all over the world. "We are fighting global terrorism
here," he said, without giving their nationalities.
White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said
he had no direct information that Americans had participated in
the attack, but expressed U.S. worries.
"We do monitor very carefully and have for some time been
concerned about efforts by al Shabaab to recruit Americans or
U.S. persons to come to Somalia," Rhodes told reporters
travelling with Obama to the United Nations in New York.
The siege has followed a pattern of bursts of gunfire and
activity followed by long lulls. In the small hours of Tuesday,
the mall was quiet after a day in which the flow of survivors
escaping the complex slowed to trickle.
Armed police patrolled but from behind the security cordon
there was no sign of forces preparing to end the stalemate
overnight.
Interior Minister Joseph Ole Lenku said the militants had
set fire to mattresses in a supermarket on the mall's lower
floors and his ministry later said the blaze was under control.
Two attackers were killed on Monday, taking the total of dead
militants so far to three, he told a news conference.
Speculation rose about the identity of the attackers. Ole
Lenku said they were all men but that some had dressed as women.
Despite his assertion, one intelligence officer and two
soldiers told Reuters that one of the dead militants was a white
woman. This is likely to fuel speculation that she is the wanted
widow of one of the suicide bombers who together killed more
than 50 civilians on London's transport system in 2005.
Called the "white widow" by the British press, Samantha
Lewthwaite is wanted in connection with an alleged plot to
attack hotels and restaurants in Kenya. Asked if the dead woman
was Lewthwaite, the intelligence officer said: "We don't know."
SURVIVORS' TALES
Survivors' tales of the assault by squads of attackers
throwing grenades and spraying automatic fire have left little
doubt the hostage-takers are willing to go on killing. Previous
raids around the world, including at a desert gas plant in
Algeria nine months ago, suggest they are also ready to die.
A spokesman for al Shabaab warned they would kill hostages
if Kenyan troops tried to storm their positions. "The mujahideen
will kill the hostages if the enemies use force," Sheikh Ali
Mohamud Rage said in an online audio statement.
From Mali to Algeria, Nigeria to Kenya, violent Islamist
groups - tapping into local poverty, conflict, inequality or
exclusion but espousing a similar anti-Western, anti-Christian
creed - are striking at state authority and international
interests, both economic and political.
John Campbell, a former U.S. ambassador to Nigeria, said he
believed insurgents such as those who rebelled in Mali last
year, the Nigerian Boko Haram Islamist sect and the Nairobi mall
raiders were also partly motivated by anger with what he called
"pervasive malgovernance" in Africa.
"This is undoubtedly anti-Western and anti-Christian but it
also taps into a lot of deep popular anger against the political
economy in which they find themselves, in which a very small
group of people are basically raking off the wealth," he said.