By Joseph Akwiri
MOMBASA, Kenya, June 25 The death toll from
Sunday's explosion in a Mombasa night club rose to three and
Kenyan police said on Monday they had arrested a suspect, a man
in his twenties who was injured in the blast and taken to
hospital.
The cause of the explosion was not yet known, police said,
but there have been several attacks in the east African port
city, popular with Kenyan and foreign holidaymakers, since Kenya
sent troops into Somalia in October to crush Islamist militants.
A day before the blast the U.S. embassy warned of an
imminent attack on Mombasa and urged all its staff to leave.
It also said it had suspended travel to the city
by embassy staff until July 1.
The suspect now under arrest was taken to hospital after
suffering abdominal and leg injuries in the blast, but early on
Monday police handcuffed him to his hospital bed and said they
needed to question him further.
"One of those wounded people is assisting us with
investigations because he is providing contradictory statements.
He is being held as a suspect," said Aggrey Adoli, the Coast
regional police chief.
At least 15 people have been killed in grenade attacks in
Nairobi and Mombasa, including a security guard at a Mombasa
night club. There have also been grenade and gun
attacks in northeast Kenya near the Somali border.
Kenya has blamed the attacks on al Shabaab, a Somali rebel
group which formally merged with al Qaeda this year and has
declared war on Kenya because of its incursion into Somalia.
On Wednesday Kenyan police arrested two Iranians after
seizing chemicals they suspected were going to be used to make
explosives in Mombasa.
Ahmad Mohammed and Sayed Mousavi were charged at the Nairobi
High Court on Monday with being in possession of 15 kgs of
explosives and preparing to commit a felony. They denied the
charges and were detained until Wednesday, when the judge will
rule on their bail application.
One man was killed immediately in Sunday's blast, and two of
the eight people injured died later in hospital - a
nine-year-old boy with shrapnel in his chest and thigh, and a
man.
A crowd had gathered at the night club, situated in a
residential area, to watch the Euro 2012 football quarter-final
between England and Italy.
TOURISM IMPACT
Tourism organisations criticised the warning by the U.S.
embassy, echoing the Kenyan government which said on Sunday it
considered the warning an act of "economic sabotage" and urged
the embassy to reverse it.
Tourism, one of Kenya's major foreign earners alongside tea
and horticulture, earned a record 98 billion shillings ($1.19
billion) in 2011, when visitors from Britain and the United
States topped the tourist numbers.
There are signs that tourism revenue could drop this year as
the euro zone crisis hits confidence in key markets and foreign
governments issue travel alerts over the threat from Somali
militants, the government and tour operators have said.
"The latest blast has created even more fear, but still the
American embassy, knowing too well how delicate this industry
is, should have sought consultations before issuing such an
advisory," said Mohammed Hersi, chairman of the umbrella group,
the Mombasa and Coast Tourist Association.
"This is a very small country with a small economy. When you
give out such an alert in a very sensational manner, it does
nothing but hurt the country's economy."
(Additional reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Editing by James
Macharia and Tim Pearce)