NAIROBI Feb 21 Gunmen killed at least seven people who were going for prayers at a mosque in the remote town of Malele near the world's largest refugee camp close to Kenya's border with Somalia, a local administrator said on Thursday.

"The bandits opened fire at the villagers at Malele area which is near the Dadaab refugee camp in Liboi district and killed five men and two women," Maalim Mohamed, Garissa County Commissioner told Reuters. (Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by James Macharia)