NAIROBI, Sept 29 The death toll from the Sept 21 attack by Islamist militants against a Nairobi shopping mall stands at 67, and the Kenyan government believes that no hostages were left in the building, Interior Minister Joseph Ole Lenku said on Sunday.

Nine suspects were in custody over the attack, one of them arrested on Sunday, he added. He declined to give any information about the suspected attackers or those arrested, saying "we do not discuss intelligence matters in public".