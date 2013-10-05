NAIROBI Oct 5 Kenya's military spokesman on Saturday named four men he said took part in the Islamist militant attack on a Nairobi shopping mall two weeks ago in which at at least 67 people were killed.

Closed-circuit television footage from the Westgate mall was broadcast on Kenyan television channels, apparently showing at least four alleged attackers with guns walking around the mall's supermarket and a storage room. "I confirm these were the terrorists, they all died in the raid," Major Emmanuel Chirchir, spokesman for the Kenya Defence Forces, told Reuters.

He gave their names as Abu Baara al-Sudani, Omar Nabhan, Khattab al-Kene and Umayr. Kenya said previously that between 10 and 15 militants were involved in the mall attack.