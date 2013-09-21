GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks down with dollar, bond yields ahead of Trump speech
* Oil futures, gold down (Updates to late afternoon U.S. trading, adds commentary)
LONDON, Sept 21 The Qatar-based news network Al Jazeera said the Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab had told the channel that al Shabaab carried out an attack on a Nairobi shopping mall on Saturday.
* Oil futures, gold down (Updates to late afternoon U.S. trading, adds commentary)
* ExxonMobil says that it has expanded tire testing capabilities of its Shanghai technology center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Tuesday the Detroit automaker is exploring opportunities with French automaker PSA Group , but declined to discuss a potential sale of its money-losing European Opel unit.