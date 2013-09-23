NAIROBI, Sept 23 Kenya's interior minister said gunmen holed up inside a Nairobi shopping mall had caused a plume of smoke by setting mattresses alight in a supermarket as a decoy, and said two of the "terrorists" had been killed on Monday.

"We don't want to give you a definitive position on when we think the process will come to an end, but we are doing anything reasonably possible, cautiously though, to bring this process to an end," Interior Minister Joseph Ole Lenku told a news conference.

The minister also said all the militants were men, although some had dressed as women, possibly explaining witness accounts that some of those who launched the assault on Saturday were women.