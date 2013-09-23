NAIROBI, Sept 23 Kenya's interior minister said
gunmen holed up inside a Nairobi shopping mall had caused a
plume of smoke by setting mattresses alight in a supermarket as
a decoy, and said two of the "terrorists" had been killed on
Monday.
"We don't want to give you a definitive position on when we
think the process will come to an end, but we are doing anything
reasonably possible, cautiously though, to bring this process to
an end," Interior Minister Joseph Ole Lenku told a news
conference.
The minister also said all the militants were men, although
some had dressed as women, possibly explaining witness accounts
that some of those who launched the assault on Saturday were
women.