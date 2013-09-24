NAIROBI, Sept 24 Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist
militant group said on Tuesday its militants were still holding
out in a Kenyan shopping centre they attacked over the weekend,
and said hostages they held in the Westgate mall in Nairobi were
still alive.
"There are countless number of dead bodies still scattered
inside the mall, and the Mujahideen (fighters) are still holding
their ground #Westgate," the group said on its new Twitter feed
@HSM_PR. "The hostages who were being held by the Mujahideen
inside #Westgate are still alive, looking quite disconcerted
but, nevertheless, alive."
The group regularly changes its Twitter handle as its
accounts are frequently suspended, but it informs journalists
and others of the change by email or other means.