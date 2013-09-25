NAIROBI, Sept 25 Kenya has begun a forensic investigation into the weekend attack on a Nairobi shopping mall with the help of the United States, Israel, Britain and others, the interior minister told a news briefing on Wednesday.

"We have moved to the next phase," Joseph ole Lenku said, adding agencies from Germany and Canada as well as the police agency Interpol were also assisting. He said he did not expect the death toll, now at 72, to rise significantly and only expected to find more bodies of slain assailants.