WASHINGTON, Sept 22 President Barack Obama
called Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday to offer
condolences over what the White House called a "terrorist
attack" by the al Shabaab group at a Nairobi shopping mall that
has killed almost 70 people.
Islamist militants still held hostages on Sunday at the
shopping mall, where brief volleys of gunfire interrupted hours
of stalemate.
"President Obama called President Kenyatta of Kenya this
morning to express condolences to the government and people of
Kenya for the terrorist attack carried out by al-Shabaab
yesterday on the Westgate Shopping Mall in Nairobi," the White
House said in a statement. "President Obama reiterated U.S.
support for Kenya's efforts to bring the perpetrators of the
attack to justice."
Five American citizens were among those injured in the
shootings at the mall, said State Department deputy spokeswoman
Marie Harf.
There were no reports of any Americans among the dead, said
Harf.
Republican Representative Peter King of New York, a member
of the House Intelligence Committee, said the attack showed the
growing influence of al Qaeda linked groups in Africa.
"This shows the really growing influence of al Qaeda in
Africa. You have al Shabaab now in Somalia going off into Kenya,
carrying out an attack outside its own country," King said on
ABC's "This Week."
The attack showed that "al Qaeda and its affiliates are
still extremely powerful and still able to really strike terror
into the hearts of people, attacking a shopping mall, it has no
military significance at all," King said.