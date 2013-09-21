NAIROBI, Sept 21 At least 15 people were killed when gunmen attacked a shopping mall in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Saturday and more casualties were inside the complex, the Kenya Red Cross said.

"I would say so far we have at least 15 dead. The casualties are many, and that's only what we have on the outside," Kenya Red Cross Society Secretary General Abbas Guled told Reuters.

"Inside there are even more casualties and shooting is still going on," he said.