GENEVA, Sept 24 Somalia's prime minister said on Tuesday that he was working closely with Kenyan authorities, and called for international support to combat al Shabaab militants who have claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on Nairobi's Westgate mall.

Abdi Farah Shirdon told reporters in Geneva that, while he could not be sure, he believed that the attackers were of different nationalities.

Addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council shortly afterwards, he denounced the "cowardly attack". "The terror attack on September 21 spared no one and those responsible must be held accountable. Terror has no boundaries," he told the forum.