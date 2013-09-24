GENEVA, Sept 24 Somalia's prime minister
appealed on Tuesday for international support to combat al
Shabaab militants but said a military solution to their
insurgency alone was not enough.
Addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva , Abdi
Farah Shirdon denounced what he called the "cowardly attack" by
al Shabaab militants on a shopping mall in the Kenyan capital
Nairobi and said those responsible must be held accountable.
He praised the 17,000-strong African peacekeeping force
deployed in Somalia for improving security and fighting al
Shabaab, who he said were now weakened.
But Somalia, emerging from two decades of civil war, still
faced many challenges, he said.
"We still have a difficult journey ahead of us. A military
solution alone is not enough, promotion of rule of law, greater
regional cooperation and economic stability and provision of
public services are all key factors that complement the military
effort," Shirdon said in his speech.
A government priority was to cut youth unemployment.
"This provided al Shabaab a building ground to recruit and
spread their destructive ideology. It is therefore essential to
create educational and economic opportunities for youth," he
said.
Al Shabaab said on Tuesday its fighters were still holed up
in the mall they attacked at the weekend. The known death toll
stands at 62.