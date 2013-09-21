NAIROBI, Sept 21 Somalia's al Shabaab militant group said on Saturday that it was in contact with "Mujahideen" gunmen who attacked a shopping mall in the Kenyan capital on Saturday.

The al Qaeda-linked militant group, which is battling peacekeepers from Kenya and other African nations, said the mass shooting was justice for crimes committed by Kenyan troops in Somalia.

"For long we have waged war against the Kenyans in our land, now it's time to shift the battleground and take the war to their land," al Shabaab said on its official Twitter handle @HSM_Press.