NAIROBI, Sept 29 Kenya on Sunday asked the U.S. government to lift an advisory warning U.S. citizens over travel to the east African country after the Sept. 21 Nairobi mall attack, calling it "unnecessary" and "unfriendly".

"We believe issuing the travel advisory is counter-productive in the fight against global terrorism," Interior Minister Joseph Ole Lenku told a news briefing. "We request the United States, as a friend of Kenya, to lift the travel advisory," he added.