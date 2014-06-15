MOMBASA, Kenya, June 15 Unidentified gunmen attacked a coastal town in Kenya's Lamu county and set fire to at least three hotels and a petrol station on Sunday evening, local media and the Kenya Red Cross said.

Nation FM radio station said on its Twitter feed that Mpeketoni Police Station and two hotels had been attacked and that Police Inspector General David Kimaiyo had confirmed the incident. (Created by Sonya Hepinstall)