NAIROBI, Sept 21 Somalia's al Qaeda-linked rebels said there would be no negotiations with the gunmen who killed at least 30 people in a Nairobi shopping mall on Saturday and were now involved in a standoff with Kenyan security forces.

"The Kenyan govt (government) is pleading with our Mujahideen inside the mall for negotiations. There will be no negotiations whatsoever at #Westgate," the al Shabaab militant group said on its official Twitter handle, referring to the mall where the attack happened.