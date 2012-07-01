U.S. retailers' January same-store sales review
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
NAIROBI, July 1 Kenyan police said at least 10 people were killed when grenades exploded at two churches in the northern town of Garissa, in the latest in a string of deadly attacks since Kenya sent its troops to pursue al Qaeda-linked rebels in Somalia.
"So fare we have at least 10 killed, and more than 40 wounded following the grenade attacks," regional deputy police chief Philip Ndolo, told Reuters. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Alison Williams)
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Not likely to make May 7 runoff - poll (Adds poll showing Fillon not making May 7 knockout vote)
Feb 3 Last March, three months before Britons voted to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union, then Prime Minister David Cameron asked Daily Mail proprietor Lord Rothermere to fire the newspaper's editor, Paul Dacre. The press baron, descendant of the family which did more than any other to create the British tabloid press, refused, and did not even tell Dacre of the request until after the result of the referendum. The incident, reported by the BBC, has not been denied by