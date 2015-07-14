* Nairobi governor says Kenya open for business
* Israeli firm in charge of security at re-opened Westgate
* "This will be the safest mall in the world"
By Drazen Jorgic
NAIROBI, July 14 Kenya's trendy Westgate
shopping mall will reopen on Saturday, nearly two years after
gunmen from the Somali militant group al Shabaab massacred at
least 67 people inside and held out for four days as security
forces laid siege to the complex.
Once a totem of Kenya's growing prosperity, the Westgate
building has since become symbolic of growing insecurity in the
east African nation and President Uhuru Kenyatta's inability to
prevent frequent Islamist attacks on Kenyan soil.
Images beamed across the world during the raid dented
Kenya's image abroad and scared off tourists, hurting a vital
sector of the economy. Kenya's embarrassment was compounded by
Westgate security footage which showed soldiers looting the mall
after the Somali militants were killed.
Evans Kidero, the Nairobi governor, said the September 2013
attack was "one of the saddest days in Kenyan history" but
touted the re-opening of the mall as a triumph of national
resilience in the face of militant attacks.
"They killed... our friends and relatives, but they did not
kill our spirit," he told reporters after touring the building
where workmen were slapping on final licks of paint and staff
were unfurling promotional banners.
Major Western brands, including Subway, KFC and Converse,
plan to open stores in the new mall along with Kenyan companies
such as Nakumatt, a high-end supermarket chain popular with
well-heeled locals and expatriate workers.
MORE ATTACKS
Al Shabaab has killed more than 400 people on Kenyan soil
over the last two years, including 148 in a rampage by masked
gunmen at a university in April. Britain and other Western
powers have issued several travel advisories warning of more
attacks.
But Kidero, like many other Kenyan officials, said security
has been stepped up and urged Kenyans to continue shopping in
malls as the east African nation was open for business.
"Kenya is safer than ever. If it wasn't, Obama wouldn't be
coming," Kidero added, in reference to U.S. President Barack
Obama's visit to his father's homeland later this month.
I.R.G., a private Israeli company, has been put in charge of
running security in the re-opened mall. It has about 25
specialist staff and will use about 55 guards from security firm
G4S, one I.R.G employee told Reuters inside Westgate.
New security features will include explosive detectors,
luggage X-rays, scanners to check underneath cars, bollards to
prevent car bombs, and bullet-proof guard towers.
"This will be the safest mall in the world," said Cohen, an
I.R.G. employee who did not wish to give his full name.
Outside the mall, several young Kenyans were waiting in hope
the re-opening will see new jobs created in a country where
poverty remains rife and unemployment high.
"Ninety-nine percent of my worries are about security," said
Rosemary Muthoni, a 28-year-old seeking a job at the mall. "But
you have to take a chance to survive."
