By Ben Makori
| NAIROBI, July 18
NAIROBI, July 18 Kenya's Westgate shopping mall
reopened on Saturday nearly two years after gunmen from the
Somali militant group al Shabaab massacred at least 67 people
inside and held out for four days as security forces laid siege
to the complex.
Once a totem of Kenya's growing prosperity, the Westgate
building has since become symbolic of growing insecurity in the
east African nation and President Uhuru Kenyatta's inability to
prevent frequent Islamist attacks on Kenyan soil.
Images beamed across the world during the September 2013
raid dented Kenya's image abroad and scared off tourists,
damaging a vital sector of the economy. Kenya's embarrassment
was compounded by Westgate security footage which showed
soldiers looting the mall after the militants were killed.
Nairobi governor Evans Kidero said the reopening of the mall
showed the resilience of the Kenyan people. "I know there will
be apprehensions but as a country we are safer than ever and we
will continue to work to ensure that our country is safe," he
said.
Thousands of people turned up when the doors opened on
Saturday morning, and stores and restaurants across the complex
were crowded with patrons.
Major Western brands, including Subway, KFC and Converse,
have outlets in the new mall along with Kenyan companies such as
Nakumatt, a high-end supermarket chain popular with well-heeled
locals and expatriate workers.
"When terrorists attack, one of their main aim is to ensure
that where they destroy people pull down those buildings and put
up memorial parks but in Westgate we refused to do that," said
shopper Eric Muluka.
But, in a reminder of the security threat, armed police
guarded the entrance to the complex. Inside private security
guards in plain clothes patrolled the building, wearing
earpieces for communication.
Israeli firm I.R.G. has been put in charge of running
security in the reopened mall. New features include explosive
detectors, luggage X-rays, scanners to check underneath cars,
bollards to prevent car bombs, and bullet-proof guard towers.
