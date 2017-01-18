NAIROBI Jan 18 The number of new vehicles sold in Kenya dropped 30.6 percent last year to 13,535 units, the Kenya Motor Industry Association said on Wednesday, blaming the fall mainly on higher duties for motor vehicles imposed at the start of 2016.

The taxes were removed in July, after much lobbying by the motor industry, leading to an improvement in market conditions in the second half, the association said. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)