NAIROBI Oct 13 National carrier Kenya Airways will be forced to halt ticket sales unless its pilots rescind a strike threat that has prompted a spate of cancellations, the firm said on Thursday.

The pilots' union has called for an indefinite strike from Tuesday to protest what it describes as poor management at the troubled airline.

"The threatened action is already costing Kenya Airways significant losses as passengers have begun to make cancellations," the airline said in a statement.

"If KALPA (pilots association) does not forthwith retract its statement, Kenya Airways will have to immediately stop selling tickets." (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)