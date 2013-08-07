NAIROBI Aug 7 Kenya's Bamburi Cement
expects a robust second half after pretax profit fell 12 percent
in the first six months of 2013 due to uncertainty over an
election at home and a slowdown in its export markets, it said
on Wednesday.
The company controlled by France's Lafarge posted
first-half pretax profit of 3.270 billion shillings ($37.46
million) as turnover declined 18 percent to 15.8 billion
shillings.
"We started seeing a significant turnaround in the markets
of Kenya and Uganda with continued signs of an improving
macro-economic environment in both countries," Bamburi said.
"The group is therefore strongly optimistic of a stronger second
half."
Kenya held a largely peaceful presidential election in
March, in contrast to a bloody election five years earlier.
Inflation has stabilised in the single digits while lending
rates have been coming down in both Kenya and Uganda, Bamburi
said.
It declared a an interim dividend of 2 shillings per share,
unchanged from the same period last year.
($1 = 87.3000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)