NAIROBI Aug 24 Kenya's Bamburi Cement
posted a 22 percent jump in pretax profit to 4.3 billion
shillings ($46.39 million) in the first half of 2011 compared to
the same period last year, thanks to exchange gains on deposits,
the firm said on Wednesday.
The company, a unit of France's Lafarge , increased
its dividend for the period to 2.00 shillings per share from
1.50 shillings a year ago.
Bamburi, which is the leading cement maker in the east
African nation said increased capacity in Uganda would help it
maintain growth in the second half.
"The new production line at Kasese Plant, Uganda has and
will go a long way in enhancing the group's efficiency levels
and improve operating results," the company said.
($1 = 92.700 Kenyan Shillings)
