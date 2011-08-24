(Adds outlook)

NAIROBI Aug 24 Kenya's Bamburi Cement posted a 22 percent jump in pretax profit to 4.3 billion shillings ($46.39 million) in the first half of 2011 compared to the same period last year, thanks to exchange gains on deposits, the firm said on Wednesday.

The company, a unit of France's Lafarge , increased its dividend for the period to 2.00 shillings per share from 1.50 shillings a year ago.

Bamburi, which is the leading cement maker in the east African nation said increased capacity in Uganda would help it maintain growth in the second half.

"The new production line at Kasese Plant, Uganda has and will go a long way in enhancing the group's efficiency levels and improve operating results," the company said. ($1 = 92.700 Kenyan Shillings)