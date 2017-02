NAIROBI Aug 24 Kenya's Bamburi Cement posted a 22 percent jump in pretax profit to 4.3 billion shillings ($46.39 million) in the first half of 2011 compared to the same period last year, thanks to exchange gains on deposits, the firm said on Wednesday.

The firm, which is a unit of France's LaFarge increased its dividend for the period to 2.00 shillings per share from 1.50 shillings per share in the year ago period. ($1 = 92.700 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Yara bayoumy)