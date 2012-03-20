By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, March 20 Kenya's central bank chief
marched out of a hotel last month, barely pausing for questions
as the markets buzzed with rumours a parliamentary committee was
set to call for his removal over a year's-worth of market chaos.
Sure enough, that day the committee investigating how the
local currency lurched from one record low to another, sending
inflation through the roof, recommended Njuguna Ndung'u step
aside pending an investigation.
He remains in place having survived a close full
parliamentary vote in this East African nation, one of the few
on the continent to attract mainstream overseas investors.
The committee vote nonetheless marked a low for Ndung'u, who
having successfully steered Kenya's monetary policy during a
time of economic boom then had to preside over soaring inflation
and a seemingly bottomless dive in the shilling.
So sharp was the move that it became a trending topic on
Twitter, a position usually reserved for the likes of Justin
Bieber and Lady Gaga rather than an East African currency.
So poor was his performance viewed by market players that he
was listed bottom in a Reuters poll of African central bankers,
a finding that infuriated him and was widely reported at
home.
It has not always been thus.
In his first year at the helm of the Central Bank of Kenya,
2007, the economy grew 7 percent, its fastest growth rate for
years, while year-on-year inflation accelerated as well to stand
at 12.0 percent in December.
Ndung'u then embarked on a series of interest rate cuts to
stimulate growth after the shock of nationwide violence after a
disputed presidential vote, drought and surging food prices.
He promoted the financial sector's growth and encouraged
further innovation, such as the mobile phone money transfer
services that have since boomed in Kenya.
Regarded by many peers as a top class economist, Ndung'u was
therefore re-appointed to a second term at the helm of the
central bank in Kenya in February 2011 - a move seen as a plus
for stability.
Then the rot set in. The euro zone debt crisis, high food
and oil prices and the bank's cheap demand-forming credit
created a heady cocktail that sent inflation soaring and
pummeled the shilling.
"His baptism came late," said Robert Shaw, a Nairobi-based
independent economist who predicted Ndung'u's ride would be far
tougher in his second term.
#THINGSSTRONGERTHANTHEKENYASHILLING
A market-confounding rate cut in January 2011, at a time
inflationary risks pointed to the upside, was the first in a
series of policy moves during the first nine months of last year
which undermined investor confidence in Ndung'u.
Ndung'u was unwavering in his reluctance to hike rates
aggressively. In mid August, with the shilling down 15 percent
against the dollar and inflation at 15.5 percent, he told
Reuters he was satisfied the bank's tightening of monetary
policy through a revised discount window rate was working.
Then came the mocking Twitter campaign. The hashtag
#thingsstrongerthanthekenyashilling went viral, with answers
given globally such as "wet toilet paper" and "Arsenal's
defence".
The shilling fell to 104.15 on the day of the Twitter
campaign, one of a string of record lows versus the dollar
Two days after this, the prime minister's office formed a
team of key officials to try to restore confidence in the ailing
currency, saying the central bank's efforts had not been
sufficient..
A month later, the shilling sank to a record low of 107 per
greenback, while inflation kept rising, peaking at 19.7 percent
in November.
Ndung'u accused some commercial banks of driving the
currency south with speculative trades. Sending in auditors,
Ndung'u blamed some banks for exporting dollars and undermining
the shilling through swaps, while banks maintained they were
funding transactions, which could not be speculative from a
foreign exchange point of view.
"Essentially there were some flaws ... his inability to
recognise when he has made a mistake, (and) his inability to
message the market ... all of which he failed to recognise were
important issues," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent analyst.
BATTLING ON
For his part, Ndung'u points to his achievements.
"Kenya can now boast of having a fully-fledged financial
infrastructure," he told Reuters. "Kenyan banks have flourished
and covered the region, they will continue posting their surplus
because of the wider market they have covered.
"We have strengthened supervision and provision of bad
debts, our banks are stable and strong," he said, noting that
the financial sector grew by 8.8 percent last year while the
whole economy grew by 5.6 percent.
He also has supporters who argue that much of what happened
last year was nothing to do with Kenya and Ndung'u.
"There are many factors that contributed to the depreciation
of the currency that cannot be blamed on an individual, but
rather on our economy and globalisation," said Mwangi Kimenyi, a
former colleague and senior fellow of global economy at The
Brookings Institution in Washington.
Ndung'u also presided over various, eventually successful
specialist bond issues.
Meanwhile, his authorisation of telecom firms to provide
money transfer services - in the face of stiff opposition by
banks - has had a huge impact.
M-Pesa, or mobile money in Swahili, has been the pioneering
service and more than half of all mobile phone-based
transactions around the world daily take place on it.
Some calm has returned to Kenya after the central bank bit
the bullet and lifted its key rate 11 percentage
points to 18 percent in the final quarter of 2011. The markets
were stunned: government borrowing rates leapt and the shilling
rallied.
But the controversy about Ndung'u has not gone far.
Ndung'u did not take kindly to being hauled in front of
parliament's committee. Some members said they were lectured
like students on economic principles.
In the end, the full parliament this month voted 46 against
37 to clear Ndung'u of any blame over the market mayhem, meaning
he gets to keep his job.
But it's not the kind of endorsement that's likely to
trigger a Twitter campaign in his favour.
