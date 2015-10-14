Government orders Wells Fargo to reinstate whistleblower
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
NAIROBI Oct 14 Kenya's central bank on Wednesday said it was ready to provide "adequate liquidity" to the country's banking system after a mid-sized lender was put into receivership a day earlier.
The Central Bank of Kenya said it "stands ready to use all instruments at its disposal to provide adequate liquidity support to the banking system to ensure its stability and robustness at this time".
It said the case of Imperial Bank being put in receivership "does not present a systemic concern for the sector".
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Edmund Blair)
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks are prepared to cope with a potential rise in corporate loans in or at risk of default, the central bank said on Monday, a sign efforts by lenders to refinance looming debt maturities are slowly easing the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.