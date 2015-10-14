* Governor says banking sector "safe and robust"

* Two banks put into receivership since August

* Central bank sees no "systemic concern" (Adds comments by c.bank governor)

By Duncan Miriri and Drazen Jorgic

NAIROBI, Oct 14 Kenya's central bank on Wednesday said it was ready to provide "adequate liquidity" to the country's banking system after a mid-sized lender was put into receivership a day earlier and hit banking shares on the stock market.

A government agency took control of privately-held Imperial Bank on Tuesday after the central bank said it had become aware of "unsafe or unsound business conditions". Another smaller bank was put in receivership in August after liquidity problems.

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge said the bank "stands ready to use all instruments at its disposal to provide adequate liquidity support to the banking system to ensure its stability and robustness at this time".

Njoroge said in a statement the Imperial Bank incident "does not present a systemic concern for the sector", noting the lender represented just 1.8 percent of Kenya's banking system.

Kenya's banking stocks were hit on Tuesday and had slipped again on Wednesday after the Imperial Bank announcement. In recent months many analysts had downgraded the outlook for the sector.

Shares in major institutions Equity Bank and Kenya Commercial Bank, were both down more than 5 percent on Wednesday, after Tuesday's slide. Smaller banks tumbled further.

In his statement, Njoroge said the central bank "continues to assure members of the public that Kenya's banking sector remains safe and robust."

Overnight interbank lending rates also edged higher on Tuesday, with the weighted average rate increasing to 13.1286 from 12.9314 on Wednesday. However, that is still well below the 25 percent level they had reached at the end of September. (Editing by Edmund Blair)