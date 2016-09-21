(Adds more comments, bad debts)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Sept 21 Kenya's commercial banks may
stop lending to borrowers they consider risky now that the
government has capped commercial lending rates and the central
bank has cut the benchmark interest rate, the central bank
governor said Wednesday.
The remarks by Patrick Njoroge were one of the first
indicators of how the new limit on lending rates, which came
into force last week, may affect the country's banks.
"Those risky borrowers who are at the margins may be cut off
from borrowing. It's unclear which way this will go. We haven't
done it before," Njoroge said at a news conference.
The cap - 400 basis points above the central bank rate, now
10.0 percent - is intended to spur personal and corporate
investment by holding down interest rates.
Banks opposed the cap before it was signed into law, arguing
that they needed high interest income to offset the risks of
lending in one of Africa's biggest frontier markets.
Njoroge said some banks were already seeking alternative
ways to invest their money.
"Once the law was signed, some banks tried to move their
assets to government securities. But remember that is not an
open door. There is a supply constraint," he said.
On Tuesday, the central bank cut its key lending rate by
half a percentage point, or 50 basis points, to 10 percent, in a
bid to spur credit growth.
"Existing borrowers will benefit, because their rates will
come down by that amount," Njoroge said.
The growth of private-sector credit dropped to 7.1 percent
in July of this year from 17.8 percent in December of last year,
the governor said. Private-sector credit growth should be in the
region of 12 to 15 percent, he added.
Non-performing loans as a proportion of total loans rose to
9.3 percent in August from 8.4 percent in June and from 5.7
percent in December, due partly to stricter reporting of bad
debt and partly to the slower growth in private-sector lending.
"There is some increase, which is related to lethargic
growth in private-sector credit. When credit growth is rising
quickly, NPL to gross loans falls, because you are getting
better and better gross loans," Njoroge said.
