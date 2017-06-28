By John Ndiso
NAIROBI, June 28 A court on Wednesday charged
the ex-chairman of a Kenyan bank with conspiring to defraud
depositors of 1.7 billion Kenyan shillings ($16 million), in a
case that undermined confidence in the country's banking sector.
Former Chase Bank chairman Mohamed Zafrullah Khan faced nine
charges, all of which he denied. They also included stealing by
a director and failing to comply with anti-money laundering
procedures.
Between August 2009 and March 2016, Khan "falsely
pretend(ed) that the disbursements ...were genuine loan
facilities," according to the charge read out in the Nairobi
economic crimes court.
Chase Bank Kenya Ltd went into receivership in April 2016
after failing to meet its financial obligations.
Khan is the first person from the bank to be formally
charged with a financial offence since then.
The court returned Khan to police custody after government
fraud investigators argued he was a flight risk and might tamper
with evidence. The court will rule on his application for bail
on Thursday.
Chase's receivership followed that of another mid-sized
lender, Imperial Bank, and of a smaller one, Dubai Bank Kenya.
The closures and a jump in bad debts shook investor confidence.
Chase's affairs are being managed by the Kenya Deposit
Insurance Corporation (KDIC), a state body that protects
depositors.
The central bank wants to find a strategic investor for
Chase but has not specified what size stake it will sell. The
government says 12 entities have expressed an interest.
($1 = 103.5700 Kenyan shillings)
