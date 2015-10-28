By Duncan Miriri
| NAIROBI
NAIROBI Oct 28 Fraudulent withdrawals and other
illegal transactions at Imperial Bank amounted to more than 34
billion shillings ($335 million) over a period of 13 years, the
bank's receiver said in a lawsuit filed at court.
Kenya's central bank ordered privately-owned Imperial Bank
to be put under management this month after the board alerted it
to malpractices at the mid-sized lender.
Shortly before it was taken into receivership, the bank had
appointed an acting managing director after his predecessor
Abdulmalek Janmohamed died in September.
The lawsuit, seen by Reuters, said that from 2002 to
September 2015 Janmohamed "was exerting his influence to siphon
and direct" in excess of 34 billion shillings to defendants or
respondents in a "fraudulent scheme."
The central bank said on Tuesday the receiver had uncovered
"substantial" fraud, without saying how much. It also said the
bank was still viable and shareholders were considering plans to
inject capital to reopen it in a month.
The lawsuit documents seen by Reuters said "fraudulent
withdrawals" by the defendants were hidden from the bank's
reporting system through software manipulation. It also said
some transactions had been written down on chits of paper.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the bank's receiver Peter
Gatere, said the funds were invested in prime real estate,
luxury apartments and assorted firms.
More than 20 companies and a number of individuals were
linked to the fraudulent activities that began in 2002, the
court documents seen by Reuters showed. They also showed that
the lawsuit was pursuing beneficiaries of the estate of
Janmohamed.
According to the court documents seen by Reuters, one of the
companies admitted to receiving 10 billion shillings from
Imperial Bank and had offered properties to guarantee repayment.
The lawyer who filed the suit on behalf of the bank's
receiver Gatere declined to make any further comment.
Imperial Bank was ranked 19 out of Kenya's 45 lenders at the
end of 2014. On June 30 this year, it reported assets of 70.3
billion shillings.
($1 = 101.5000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Edmund Blair and Jane Merriman)