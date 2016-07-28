By George Obulutsa
| NAIROBI, July 28
that will cap commercial lending rates at 400 basis points above
the central bank's benchmark rate will drive high-risk borrowers
into informal financial services and damage small business, an
industry body said.
The east African state's parliament passed the amendments on
Wednesday at a third and final reading. The changes include a
clause that will set the minimum rate for bank deposits at 70
percent of the central bank's benchmark rate.
Jude Njomo, the lawmaker who sponsored the amendments, told
Reuters they would get a final nod from parliament on Thursday
before being sent to President Uhuru Kenyatta to sign into law.
The changes are meant to address complaints that commercial
banks often fail to lower their own lending rates even when the
central bank cuts its benchmark rate.
Habil Olaka, chief executive officer of the Kenya Bankers
Association, said the industry body opposed both amendments.
"One of the things that will be a consequence of the
proposal ... means ... the bank will have to assess the risk
profile of the borrowers, and it is only those borrowers who fit
within that risk profile that is legislated in the law that will
then be accessible to credit," he told a news conference.
"The borrowers whose risk profile is ... higher than what is
legislated will have to get credit elsewhere. These borrowers
will have to access the informal lending sector - the Shylocks
and the other unregulated lenders."
The central bank, whose benchmark lending rate is now 10.50
percent, has urged banks to lower rates but does not set a cap.
Businesses often complain that high commercial lending
rates, often around 18 percent or more, hobble corporate
investment. Individuals say the high rates put borrowing for
home loans, for example, out of reach of many.
John Gachora, KBA's vice chairman, said there was also a
risk that the lending rate caps would lead to some borrowers
resorting to foreign currency-denominated loans, which could
lead to a weakening of the shilling.
"The moment you cap interest rates on a currency, and this
has been proven across different countries..., the tendency then
(is) for banks and for the wider society ... to start borrowing
in foreign currency where the capping does not apply," he said.
"That weakens the shilling. And historically it has been
proven, every country that has a cap on interest rates
eventually has to have a currency control law as well."
The changes propose a fine of 1 million shillings
($9,876.54) and a year in jail for CEOs of commercial banks that
fail to comply.
($1 = 101.2500 Kenyan shillings)
(Additional reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Elias
Biryabarema/Mark Heinrich)