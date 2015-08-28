By Duncan Miriri
| NAIROBI
NAIROBI Aug 28 Kenya's national assembly has
rejected a proposal by the finance ministry to increase the
minimum core capital for banks to 5 billion shillings ($48.17
million), saying it would stifle the sector's growth, the head
of parliament's budget committee said.
In his budget speech in June, Finance Minister Henry Rotich
proposed increasing the minimum core capital requirement for
banks progressively from 1 billion shillings to 5 billion
shillings by December 2018.
"If you raise the core capital requirement you are really
saying those without deep pockets have no chance of joining the
banking sector," budget committee head Mutava Musyimi told
Reuters on Friday.
The decision by the committee on Thursday is final.
Analysts said the move could have forced mergers and
acquisitions as smaller banks sought partners to survive.
Kenya has 43 commercial banks ranging in size from Barclay
s and Equity Bank in the top league and
smaller homegrown lenders like Jamii Bora Bank.
Rotich argued that consolidation would lead to stronger,
better capitalised lenders to support more investment.
But the new central bank governor, Patrick Njoroge, rejected
the proposal in comments to lawmakers this month, saying it
would lock out smaller lenders which offer niche services and
products.
Njoroge also said there was no evidence that consolidation
would drive commercial lending rates lower, which he has said is
one of his goals as governor.
Businesses often complain that high borrowing costs hurt
investment.
($1 = 103.8000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair and Keith
Weir)