NAIROBI, April 8 Kenyan Finance Minister Henry Rotich said on Friday that the country's financial system was very sound, a day after private-owned Chase Bank was put under receivership.

Rotich told a news conference that the ministry was working closely with the central bank to isolate and contain the impact of two closed banks on the financial system, adding that three recent cases of bank receivership were isolated. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by George Obulutsa Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)