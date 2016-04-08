NAIROBI, April 8 Kenya's central bank governor promised on Friday to crack down on rogue bankers who put deposits at risk, a warning arising in part from the decision to place mid-tier lender Chase Bank Ltd under receivership.

"We cannot tolerate rogue bankers, those who in effect steal from depositors," governor Patrick Njoroge told a news conference, pledging to punish those who flout regulations.

