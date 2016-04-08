BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena posts Dec-qtr loss
* Dec quarter net loss 215.9 million rupees versus profit 3.5 million rupees year ago
NAIROBI, April 8 Kenya's central bank governor promised on Friday to crack down on rogue bankers who put deposits at risk, a warning arising in part from the decision to place mid-tier lender Chase Bank Ltd under receivership.
"We cannot tolerate rogue bankers, those who in effect steal from depositors," governor Patrick Njoroge told a news conference, pledging to punish those who flout regulations.
Feb 3 Skanska AB CEO, CFO to analyst and press conference:
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (IFR) - The People's Bank of China tightened policy slightly on the first day back from holidays, raising rates 10bp on open market operations to send equities lower.