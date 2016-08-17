NAIROBI Aug 17 Kenya's central bank threatened
commercial banks with legal action if they submit inaccurate or
incomplete data to credit reference bureaus, according to a
circular seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Kenyan banks have come under fire in recent weeks for the
high costs they impose on borrowers. Two weeks ago, parliament
passed a bill to cap the commercial interest rates banks charge.
Both the central bank and the Kenyan Finance Ministry oppose
the bill, an amendment to the country's banking laws. They argue
that caps on lending rates will drive borrowers to informal
financial services, increase credit inefficiency and undermine
transmission of monetary policy .
Credit reference bureaus are one alternative to legal limits
on lending rates. They were established in 2010 to help banks
gauge the risks of lending, which in turn should help lower the
cost of credit for consumers. So far, though, they have not done
much to reduce rates.
In the circular dated Aug. 10, the central bank accused
lenders of failing to submit accurate and complete data to the
bureaus and failing to advise their customers when they are
listed with the bureaus for defaulting.
"Failure to comply with the reporting requirements or any
other provision of the CRB regulations will attract enforcement
action as specified under the Banking Act," the central bank
said in the circular.
The circular plays to the narrative of banking critics, who
say the lenders use high interest rates to drive up their
profits at the expense of borrowers.
Lamin Manjang, the chairman of the Kenya Bankers
Association, said the organisation would not stand for any
member using the credit reference bureaus to harass borrowers.
"It shouldn't be used a tool to punish any borrower, if any
such incident happens it is something that as an association we
will take very seriously," he told reporters before the central
bank's circular was made public.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri)