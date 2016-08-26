BRIEF-Neptune to raise 10 bln won via private placement
* Says it will issue 6 million shares via private placement to raise 10 billion won, at 1,670 won per share
NAIROBI Aug 26 Shares in KCB Group,, operator of Kenya's biggest bank by assets, fell by 10 percent at the start of trading on Friday as investors reacted to a government move to cap the level of interest that banks can charge borrowers.
Equity Bank, which serves millions of micro-borrowers, fell by a similar margin.
KCB's shares were trading at 27 shillings ($0.2665) each while shares of Equity traded hands at 29.50 shillings as of 0648 GMT.
($1 = 101.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday. For more details and other highlights from India's annual economic survey, click here: (Reporting By Delhi Bureau)
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.