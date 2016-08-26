NAIROBI Aug 26 Shares in KCB Group,, operator of Kenya's biggest bank by assets, fell by 10 percent at the start of trading on Friday as investors reacted to a government move to cap the level of interest that banks can charge borrowers.

Equity Bank, which serves millions of micro-borrowers, fell by a similar margin.

KCB's shares were trading at 27 shillings ($0.2665) each while shares of Equity traded hands at 29.50 shillings as of 0648 GMT.

($1 = 101.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)