NAIROBI Nov 25 Kenya's director of public
prosecution has ordered seven former executives at mid-tier
lender Family Bank be charged with aiding or abetting money
laundering as the East African nation looks to tighten banking
oversight.
Family Bank, whose shares are traded on the Nairobi
Securities Exchange's over the counter market, appointed a new
managing director and chief executive, David Thuku, in May to
replace outgoing CEO Peter Munyiri.
Munyiri, who worked at the bank for five years, is one of
the executives named.
Six other former executives cited by the director of public
prosecution include the former senior branch manager and the
ex-head of risk and compliance.
Kenya has stepped up supervision after three small banks
were taken into administration in the past year or so.
It has also tightened rules against money laundering to
support its goal of creating an international financial hub.
"I direct that the bank and the responsible bank officials
named ... be charged for aiding or abetting the commission of a
money laundering offence," Keriako Tobiko, director of public
prosecution, said in a letter obtained by Reuters.
The letter is part of documents submitted at the country's
high court, by the prosecutor's office, in response to a case
brought by Family Bank seeking orders to stop prosecution over
the allegations of aiding money laundering.
In the letter, Tobiko also ordered that the bank and Munyiri
with three executives be charged with failure to comply with
reporting obligations.
The letter was addressed to the director of criminal
investigations, Ndegwa Muhoro.
A Family Bank official said the bank was aware of the
document but had no immediate comment. He also confirmed that
all those named were no longer working at the bank.
CEO Thuku said he needed time to review the statement.
It was not immediately possible to reach Munyiri or other
former executives named by the director of public prosecution.
This week, Family Bank issued a profit warning for 2016
citing higher funding costs and expenses associated with job
cuts at the institution. It did not give details about how may
jobs were being eliminated.
