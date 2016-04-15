NAIROBI, April 15 Kenya's central bank is evaluating about five indications of interest from investors in Chase Bank, a mid-sized lender which was put in receivership last week, the governor said on Friday.

Governor Patrick Njoroge, speaking in a news conference, did not immediately offer details about whether the interested parties wanted to take over the bank or buy a stake.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Edmund Blair)